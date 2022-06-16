ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Man arrested for intentionally setting fire in hospital parking lot

By WAFB Staff
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is investigating after a man was arrested for intentionally setting a fire at a hospital. According to the St. George...

www.ksla.com

WAFB

Man arrested for arson on Matthews Street during DWI stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators arrested a man on Sunday, June 19 for alleged arson on Matthews Street. According to officials, Christopher Duhon Jr. was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office during an alleged DWI stop and was booked by Louisiana State Police for DWI. During the investigation, evidence was found and fire investigators were able to charge him with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two 16-year-old Prairieville residents die in Ascension Parish crash, Louisiana State Police report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two Prairieville teenagers died following a single-vehicle crash after noon June 19 on Hwy. 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 16-year-old Caroline Smith and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials. Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local...
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for woman who stole lawnmower out of front yard in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who stopped in front of a home and stole a lawnmower out of a front yard. According to Livingston Parish deputies, the homeowner caught the theft on surveillance footage. Deputies said the video shows a black sedan pulling up to the front of the house, a woman getting out, loading the lawnmower in the car then driving away.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Two people arrested in fake check scheme, authorities say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of suspects Gerald Ford of Baton Rouge and Crystal Jackson of Denham Springs in connection with a fake check scheme. “These two conspired to pass multiple fake checks through an LPSO inmate commissary account,” Livingston Parish...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged. Louisiana – On June 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish shortly after 12:00 p.m. Caroline Smith, 16, and Chloe Hamilton, 16, both from Prairieville, Louisiana were killed in the crash. Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 427, according to the preliminary investigation. Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree for unknown reasons. Following the collision with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became completely submerged.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Malfunctioning air conditioner sparks fire, partially burns home

BATON ROUGE - A home was burned Sunday afternoon when the air conditioner malfunctioned and sparked a fire. Baton Rouge firefighters went to the home on Harvey Drive around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials said all three residents were out of the house and unharmed by the fire. Fire officials said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary Police catch, arrest juvenile robbery suspect breaking into car

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A juvenile was caught attempting to break into a vehicle around 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Zachary Police Department. Zachary police say that the officers arrested the juvenile and recovered stolen property. Police ask residents who live on or near Magnolia Avenue and Cedar Street to check their cars. If a burglary has taken place, the police say to call 911.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was charged with vehicular homicide after a head-on collision killed a Walker woman. The Louisiana State Police says that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA-30. They learned that 22-year-old Summer McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA-30 at the same time a 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA-30. LSP says that McKinnon crossed the median and entered the opposite lane striking the Audi head-on.
BATON ROUGE, LA

