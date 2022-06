Jun. 17—ALLENWOOD — One of the Komodo dragons at Clyde Peeling's Reptiland has been showing signs of arthritis. To verify the problem, zoo veterinarian Dr. Steve Winton and specialist Dr. Marlo Egleston, Egleston Equine & Farm Animal Clinic/Veterinary Service, of Lewisburg, x-rayed the giant lizard on Thursday afternoon at the zoo, located at 18628 Route 15, Allenwood. The scans will be sent to Dr. Rob Coke, the director of veterinary care at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas, for examination and possible treatment recommendations.

