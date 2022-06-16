ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, MT

Montana County Assist Team assessing property, infrastructure damage in Park County

By Park County
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana County Assist Team is continuing to assess property and infrastructure damage throughout the county. This will support efforts to get a Federal Disaster Declaration to help residents with recovery efforts. County and state road crews are conducting repairs on roads across the area. The Red Cross shelter...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
930 AM KMPT

Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood

"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
GARDINER, MT
NBCMontana

Livingston assesses damage after flooding

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston people are trying to salvage what's left after the destruction caused by the Yellowstone River. U.S Senator Jon Tester joined FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to survey the damage today. “We need them to document what their damages look like any repairs that they made,...
LIVINGSTON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park County, MT
Government
County
Park County, MT
City
Gardiner, MT
State
Montana State
City
Livingston, MT
City
Cooke City-silver Gate, MT
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Missing Bozeman man found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The Missing Person Advisory for Andy Larson from Bozeman has been cancelled. Larson has been located and is safe.
BOZEMAN, MT
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
kolomkobir.com

Devastating Photos From the Yellowstone River Flood of 2022

I woke up on the morning of Monday, June 13 and saw that the spring runoff was in full force on the Yellowstone River, where I work as a fly fishing guide. It had been raining for nearly three weeks straight, so a higher water level was expected. I stopped by a river access point a couple of blocks from my house in Livingston, Montana, on my way to work. The 9th Street Island side channel is typically full during springtime, and the rest of the year it is reduced to a trickle while the main channel carries drift boats and rafts through town. On Monday, the river was big, loud, and muddy. It looked angry.
LIVINGSTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Contamination#Food And Drink#Urban Construction#The Red Cross#The American Red Cross#Carters Bridge
gearjunkie.com

Raging River, Rising Community: The Yellowstone Flood of 2022

Less than a week ago, I was tucked in a sleeping bag next to the Yellowstone River. Today, that campsite is underwater, as is the bridge that stood next to it. Paradise Valley is a living Montana iconography. On the east side of the valley, the Absaroka Range leans tall and jagged against the skies.
GARDINER, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Area Drive-In Theater Adds New and Improved Features

If you're looking for a fun family-friendly way to spend a summer night in the Bozeman area, you need to check out The Pasture Drive-In Theater. The Pasture Drive-In Theater was created by a student at Manhattan High School in 2020. With much of the state locked down and many traditional theaters closed due to the pandemic, the Blanchard family decided to open a drive-in movie theater in their pasture just south of Manhattan.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy