Even though Utah is in a drought, you can keep your grass green and healthy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As part of its Annual Nexstar Day of Caring, employees of ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 volunteered for a service project benefitting Best Friends Animal Society and the area’s “community cats.” Community cats are outdoor, unowned cats who are often distrustful of people. These cats are at very high risk when they end up in shelters, because their fear of humans means they are unlikely to get adopted. Best Friends supports Trap/Neuter/Return programs for these cats so that they can live out their lives under the care of a generous community cat caregiver. Nexstar employees working in Salt Lake City spent the afternoon building winter shelters that are vital to keeping these cats happy and healthy during the colder winter months.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO