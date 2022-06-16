ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Even though Utah is in a drought, you can keep your grass green and healthy

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Utah is in a drought, but you can still keep your grass green. Ron Adams is the Turf and Landscape Professional for Utah County's IFA Country Stores and is one of the best experts in the state for building and prepping baseball...

ABC4

Left Fork Fire resurges: ‘Extreme fire behavior, rapid spread rate’

UPDATE: 6/19/22 3:38 P.M. DIXIE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Interagency Fire has released a fact sheet with new details on the development of the Left Fork Fire. They say that the fire has grown to approximately 600-700 acres, and that it is, in fact, human-caused. The fire is reportedly located in the Dixie […]
OREM, UT
insideedition.com

Aggressive Goose Bullies Utah Pedestrians to Protect Its Nearby Nest

A Utah couple is speaking out about an aggressive goose dubbed “Gangsta” seen terrorizing anyone who dared to come within its vicinity. Video taken by John and Narelle Canaan shows the goose swooping in the minute they stepped foot outside their house in South Jordan. Other footage shows the angry bird confronting anyone who came close to him on the paved path outside their home.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Community cat shelters protect outdoor, unowned cats during harsh weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As part of its Annual Nexstar Day of Caring, employees of ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 volunteered for a service project benefitting Best Friends Animal Society and the area’s “community cats.” Community cats are outdoor, unowned cats who are often distrustful of people. These cats are at very high risk when they end up in shelters, because their fear of humans means they are unlikely to get adopted. Best Friends supports Trap/Neuter/Return programs for these cats so that they can live out their lives under the care of a generous community cat caregiver. Nexstar employees working in Salt Lake City spent the afternoon building winter shelters that are vital to keeping these cats happy and healthy during the colder winter months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

High winds leave thousands without power in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Stormy conditions have left thousands of Utah residents without power on June 19. Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) states high winds as the cause of these outages. The organization reports that over 3,800 residents in Bluffdale, Draper, and surrounding areas have been left without power. At this time, complete restoration in these areas […]
Axios Salt Lake City

Five Salt Lake County bar patios to beat the heat and COVID

If bellying up to a bar seems like risky business while COVID persists, a drink on a great patio is a safer bet.Why it matters: Restaurants and bars across the country have spent two years getting creative with outdoor seating and the options are getting better.Yes, but: Utah can be a bit of a cooker in summer, so choose your patios wisely.Here are five patios near SLC to start with. 1. The Hog Wallow Pub Lush gardens and abundant shade on the patio of the Hog Wallow Pub protect customers from the summer sun. Photo: Courtesy of The Hog Wallow...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Daybreak’s goose was not protecting HER eggs

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A real-life duck, duck goose has come to Daybreak. It turns out that the goose, who has been terrorizing anyone that comes near it hasn’t been protecting its own eggs, but rather a mama duck and her babies. Anela Noriega posted a YouTube video...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Weather warnings active for Friday and Father’s Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have big changes on the way, with an increasing southerly flow. The western side of the state will have an increasing South/Southwesterly flow and winds will be cranking. This southerly push targets the West Desert the most, but we will likely see whipping winds yet again […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
vigourtimes.com

GJ Airport sees smooth skies ahead amid turbulence of flight, pilot shortages | Business

Grand Junction Regional Airport logged its busiest year of commercial traffic ever in 2021, with more than half a million passengers traveling in and out. However, while passenger numbers took off from 2020’s figures, the year wasn’t without its fair share of turbulence — largely in the form of losing Delta’s SkyWest connection between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City because of a pilot shortage that is only further worsening among U.S. carriers.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KSLTV

Utahns could experience power outages this weekend because of hot weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is bracing for what could be a huge weekend of outages across the state, particularly in central and southern Utah. There are two kinds of outages that could affect customers from the Wasatch Front down to southern Utah, because of red flag warnings and wind gusts. With extreme wildfire risk, RMP officials said Thursday they could proactively cut power to lines in areas anywhere from Cedar City to Richfield in order to prevent wildfires.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

If you're in a thrift shop and you see these 10 items, you're probably in Utah

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. It's hard to let go of some things in life. But in a minimalistic world where Marie Kondo tells you to only keep the stuff that "sparks joy," you're bound to eventually part ways with items you once held dear. In Utah, the selection at local thrift shops will tell you right away what state you're in — even if you had just woken up from a coma.

