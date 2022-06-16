Hunger in Utah is more prevalent that most might think, USANA Kids Eat is helping

Hot on the heels of the trio of nods we garnered at this year’s Top of The Rockies in Colorado, I’m fizzingly-excited to share the news that this week, we nabbed four more shiny things to litter the mantle. This time around, a quartet from the obviously savvy folks at the Utah Society of Professional Journalists; serious journalism types with furrowed brows and notepads and things. The glittering quartet includes a first place trophy in business / consumer writing, another pole position for humor, then a one-two hey now for review / criticism.
