Hunger in Utah is more prevalent that most might think, USANA Kids Eat is helping

By The PLACE
 3 days ago

Hunger in Utah is more prevalent than most might think. One in seven kids is food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal is coming from. And in Utah,...

KPVI Newschannel 6

How marriage rates have changed in Utah

Compiled data on marriage rates in Utah using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ABC 4

Community cat shelters protect outdoor, unowned cats during harsh weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As part of its Annual Nexstar Day of Caring, employees of ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 volunteered for a service project benefitting Best Friends Animal Society and the area’s “community cats.” Community cats are outdoor, unowned cats who are often distrustful of people. These cats are at very high risk when they end up in shelters, because their fear of humans means they are unlikely to get adopted. Best Friends supports Trap/Neuter/Return programs for these cats so that they can live out their lives under the care of a generous community cat caregiver. Nexstar employees working in Salt Lake City spent the afternoon building winter shelters that are vital to keeping these cats happy and healthy during the colder winter months.
Goose terrorizes Utah neighborhood, caring for ducklings

SOUTH JORDAN — A goose that spent five weeks terrorizing a South Jordan neighborhood has become something of a celebrity after neighbors learned what the bird was guarding. The goose began standing guard outside of Narelle and John Canaan's home last month. John Canaan learned that the hard way.
Aggressive Goose Bullies Utah Pedestrians to Protect Its Nearby Nest

A Utah couple is speaking out about an aggressive goose dubbed “Gangsta” seen terrorizing anyone who dared to come within its vicinity. Video taken by John and Narelle Canaan shows the goose swooping in the minute they stepped foot outside their house in South Jordan. Other footage shows the angry bird confronting anyone who came close to him on the paved path outside their home.
S. F. Mori

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

Angel Garden Sign at Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's) Known for many years as Primary Children's Hospital, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) is a famous place in Salt Lake City where angel children are treated with angel medical staff members. It may seem that angels are watching over the children as well.
ABC4

Things to do on Juneteenth in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday in June 2021, more and more cities are recognizing the day as a time to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Here in Utah, there are plenty of events happening for those who are looking to celebrate — especially with the family. Here are […]
How one Utah city is trying to curb trend of fatal crashes

OGDEN — The number of traffic fatalities in Utah marked a nearly 20-year high in 2021. When looking at the number of deadly crashes over the past several years, KSL-TV discovered Ogden has more than any other city in the state. Since January 2018, 1,250 people have died in...
Multiple Utah counties reach high-risk status for COVID-19

Five Utah counties have been listed as high-risk for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The counties in question are Summit, Tooele, Grand, San Juan, and Salt Lake counties. Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, says that Utah hospitals have been...
COVID-19 at high levels in 5 Utah counties. Here’s what CDC says you need to do

Five of Utah’s 29 counties are now at a high community level of COVID-19 where everyone should be wearing masks indoors and avoiding nonessential activities if they’re at high risk of becoming severely ill from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salt Lake,...
gastronomicslc.com

Would you look at that – we scooped up four more awards

Hot on the heels of the trio of nods we garnered at this year’s Top of The Rockies in Colorado, I’m fizzingly-excited to share the news that this week, we nabbed four more shiny things to litter the mantle. This time around, a quartet from the obviously savvy folks at the Utah Society of Professional Journalists; serious journalism types with furrowed brows and notepads and things. The glittering quartet includes a first place trophy in business / consumer writing, another pole position for humor, then a one-two hey now for review / criticism.
UPDATE: Daybreak’s goose was not protecting HER eggs

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A real-life duck, duck goose has come to Daybreak. It turns out that the goose, who has been terrorizing anyone that comes near it hasn’t been protecting its own eggs, but rather a mama duck and her babies. Anela Noriega posted a YouTube video...
