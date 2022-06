BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two residence halls on the Towson University campus will be renamed for the school’s first Black graduates, Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris, both members of the class of 1959. In the fall, West Village 1 will become Harris Hall, while West Village 2 will be known Barnes Hall following a formal dedication ceremony. “Ms. Barnes and Ms. Harris paved the way for the thousands of students that follow in their footsteps still today,” said Towson University president Kim Schatzel. “They continued to transform their communities through decades of service as teachers and administrators in Maryland’s public schools, further establishing...

TOWSON, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO