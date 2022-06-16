ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Golden State Warriors are going to send them home in tears… Steph Curry will bounce back” – Chris Broussard emphatically backs Dubs for Game 6 while outlining the reasons for the same

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors are on the verge of winning the NBA Finals. With excitement being the tone, Chris Broussard expressed the reasons behind his pick for Game 6. The Warriors...

Steve Kerr's 'Hungover' Comment Is Going Viral: Fans React

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues to build his legend. Not only with his hardware, but his hilarious interview soundbites. After Golden State captured its fourth NBA title in eight years, Kerr was met by Bay Area press when the team touched down in San Francisco. And when asked about the Warriors celebrations, Kerr kept it a buck.
Golden State Warriors to hold first victory parade in San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Minutes after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in Boston Thursday, the team posted details on the its first victory parade in San Francisco.The team will hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20 in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 6th street around 2 p.m."The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff," the team wrote.The team held its previous three championship victory parades in Oakland, where the Warriors called home from 1971 to 2019. 
The Warriors Want More

Ten minutes into a surprise press conference three days before the 2022 NBA Finals, Warriors executive chairman Joe Lacob turned his head toward Golden State’s PR czar, Raymond Ridder, in need of an answer. “How many titles do they have?” he asked. “Seventeen,” Ridder responded. “Lakers and Celtics...
There’s more to the Warriors than championships

The Golden State Warriors’ legacy extends beyond their four championships and six title appearances in the last eight years. It transcends their rags-to-riches story of the past two years. With the magical Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors have pushed the NBA, and basketball everywhere, into a new era, a new way of playing, and most important, a new way of winning.
Rival team could sign away crucial Warriors player?

The Golden State Warriors may have to be wary of a team in their own division this offseason. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Sacramento Kings are among the teams said to be interested in signing Warriors big man Kevon Looney. Stein also mentions the Charlotte Hornets as a team with potential interest.
How JP believes championship run impacted young Warriors

The Warriors’ future is bright, and it isn’t because their home is in the sunny Golden State. It’s in thanks in part to the eager group of talented youngsters on their roster who, after receiving their first taste of a championship upon winning the 2022 NBA Finals, will return to the court next season hungry for another shot at glory.
