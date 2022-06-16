ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Investigating Reports CEO Vince McMahon Made $3 Million Hush Payment To Female Staffer

By Alex Zephyr
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ab0sk_0gDRL0XN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMY0m_0gDRL0XN00

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


I n a case befitting of a pro wrestling storyline, World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon is being investigated by the company board of directors over reports that he paid a former employee $3 million to keep quiet about their alleged affair. The
Wall Street Journal first broke the news of the inquiry on Wednesday. The publication also alludes to access to documents and individuals close to the situation.

McMahon, who has been married to his wife Linda for 56 years, is said to have been in a sexual relationship with a former WWE paralegal. Their affair was consensual, per a WWE spokesperson. But their liaison triggered her exit from the company in January of this year. The board says it began doing its diligence three months later. It also found that she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that prohibits her from “disparaging him” or commenting about her connection to the 76-year-old billionaire.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Wall Street Journal (@wsj)

The WSJ reports that it was the international law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP that handled the probe. The investigation is also said to have unveiled a slew of other similar arrangements between McMahon and various women involved with WWE during his tenure. He reportedly also made one such payment on behalf of John Laurinaitis, the company’s general manager of talent relations who’s been working for McMahon since 2001.

Jerry McDevitt, McMahon’s attorney, told the WSJ that it wasn’t the paralegal who brought up any harassment claims against his client. McDevitt also denies that the WWE gave the woman any type of “hush money.”

The WWE says that it is “cooperating fully with the board inquiry,” per WSJ . The organization’s spokesperson went on to say the WWE “takes the allegations seriously and is dealing with them appropriately.”

Twitter is already calling for Vince McMahon’s takedown, especially amid the rumors that Smackdown superstar Sasha Banks is being released from the company to distract from the CEO’s problems. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
John Laurinaitis
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hush#Combat#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy