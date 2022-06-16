ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Diddy & DeLeón Tequila Got A Little Something For The Dads This Father’s Day

By O
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vW4Tn_0gDRKC5300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY2rR_0gDRKC5300

Source: press handout / DeLeon

F ather’s Day is right around the corner so it’s only right that Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Love aka P. Diddy aka…ahem—Diddy will give the daddy’s of the world a little something-something for their special day. No, it ain’t something to puff on, but to sip on.

Linking up with DeLeón Tequila, which he owns, Diddy a.k.a Brother Love will be dropping a new “Love Margarita” bottle for the fathers of the world to enjoy. Though most dads tend to take straight shots after a long day or week, Diddy and DeLeón Tequila felt that many would enjoy this particular mixture on a Sunday that’s sure to bring new ties, socks, and button-down shirts. In other words, the usual.

Tequila Blanco with its sweet agave, citrus, coconut, vanilla and hint of lime give off a relaxing vibe that dads will appreciate throughout the year, but especially during the summer. DeLeón Tequila has added a twist to the classic Old Fashioned cocktail with the DeLeón Reposado Old Fashioned De Miel. The DeLeón Reposado Old Fashioned De Miel maintains the beloved and classic Old Fashioned profile while giving Dad a curveball he might not expect to delight his palate this Father’s Day.

Aside from the drink itself, the new Love Margarita also comes with some extras that are sure to make your Father’s Day a bit more special including:

  • A 750ml bottle of DeLeón Blanco Tequila
  • A bottle of the Love Margarita cocktail ingredients batched together for ease
  • A jigger to help you measure out each cocktail
  • A menu with instructions on how to mix your cocktail
  • High-quality Sourced branded plastic cups

Looks like a helluva gift. If you’re interested in copping a bottle go over to the website here and enjoy your Father’s Day in true Diddy style. Well, Brother Love style if anything.

Will you be giving the new “Love Margarita” flavor a try? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kurt Russell shares emotional response to stepdaughter Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day photo

Kurt Russell has given a heartwarming response to stepdaughter Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day post.On Sunday (19 June), Hudson shared a tribute to Russell to commemorate Father’s Day.Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. The Almost Famous star, however, was raised by Hawn and Russell who have been in a relationship since 1983.“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles,” Hudson wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of her cuddling in bed with Russell. “Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”Hawn passed on Hudson’s message...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Chef shares grandfather's fried chicken recipe that became their Juneteenth tradition

As Juneteenth is celebrated across the country, one chef is plating up a hearty serving of one of his family's traditions to mark the occasion. African American executive chef and owner of Filé Gumbo Bar, Eric McCree, honors his grandfather's legacy at his New York City Cajun-Creole eatery and shared a dish that the pair would eat every Juneteenth since he was first able to help cook himself.
LOUISIANA STATE
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
P. Diddy
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Janet Jackson Talks Delaying Album And Focusing On Motherhood With ‘ESSENCE’

Click here to read the full article. During part four of Janet Jackson’s documentary, she spoke on her life currently, teasing retirement to focus on motherhood and it appears she’s done just that—at least for now. As the “Rhythm Nation” singer graced the July/August 2022 cover of ESSENCE, ahead of her headlining performance at this year’s Essence Fest, she explained that her previously announced album, Black Diamond, is coming, but didn’t say when considering raising her 5-year-old son, Eissa, is her top priority.More from VIBE.comTank Launches R&B Money Podcast With His Manager J. ValentineJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyJanet...
MUSIC
Essence

John Legend Gives Fans A Taste Of “Honey” With His Seductive New Single

In an exciting discussion, the 12-time Grammy winner spoke about new music, his Vegas residency, and the key to longevity in the industry. John Legend has won just about every award imaginable, and he still feels that it isn’t enough. Even after having success in multiple industries, releasing seven superbly crafted albums, and achieving numerous accolades in film and television, he still maintains the drive to create music as if his life depended on it. It is why he is one of a select few to have achieved EGOT status, which is a person who has won the four major awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
MUSIC
WWD

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Mark your calendars — Beyoncé’s new album is coming soon. Early on Thursday morning, Tidal and Spotify’s official social media accounts revealed that the award-winning singer’s seventh solo album, titled “Renaissance,” will be released on July 29. “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dele N Tequila#Fathers#Fatherhood#Food Drink#Beverages#Diddy Dele N Tequila#Deleo N Tequila#Old Fashioned#Love Margarita#Dele N Blanco
Taste Of Home

How to Make Quick Pickled Red Onions

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The perfect combination of sweet and tangy, quick pickled red onions add...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Junior's World-Famous Cheesecake Is Now an Ice Cream Flavor at 16 Handles

The official start date of summer is just around the corner, and New Yorkers will soon get the chance to give it a sweet celebration. The beloved Junior's Restaurant is partnering with 16 Handles to kick off the warmer season in the best way possible. Starting from June 21, the first day of summer, every 16 Handles location across town will be offering a new delicious cheesecake ice cream, dubbed The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream. Inspired by Junior's world famous recipe, the new flavor will be made from scratch at 16 Handles' Artisan creamery, and it will be available throughout the summer (or until supplies last).
RESTAURANTS
thecountrycook.net

QUESO CHICKEN

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Queso Chicken from Butter and Baggage. Out other featured recipes include: Rhubarb Dessert from Food Meanderings, French Onion Pork Chops from Dance Around the Kitchen and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Triple Chocolate Brownie Cream Pie!. HOW DO...
THEATER & DANCE
princesspinkygirl.com

Shrimp Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Shrimp Salad is a simple, refreshing meal made with the classic mayonnaise, dill, celery, and onion ingredients plus Dijon and lemon zest for zing. This easy recipe is a quick...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HipHopDX.com

Biz Markie Gets Custom Bronze Grave Marker Nearly One Year After His Death

Farmdale, NY – Biz Markie passed away last July due to health complications from Type II diabetes. The Juice Crew legend had been hospitalized for over a year with very little information on his condition. As the months dragged on, friends of Biz started to worry when they hadn’t heard any updates for six months.
FARMDALE, OH
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy