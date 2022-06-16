ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game behind two Austin Riley home runs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered twice, rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game,...

Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Arcia leads Braves against the Cubs following 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (37-27, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-40, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.67 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Cubs +153; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

William Contreras starting Saturday afternoon for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Contreras for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Cubs aim to sweep series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (37-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-40, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Cubs +139; over/under is 8 1/2...
ATLANTA, GA
IBWAA

Law of Averages Catches Up With Braves

Wrigley Field had a rare 1-0 game Friday.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Baseball is not only a great entertainer but a great teacher. Every day, it provides more evidence of Murphy’s Law: if something can go wrong, it will.
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says Braves will look to add left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline

At the moment, it’s difficult to find an area where the Braves must improve, but that’s easy to say when your winners of 14 straight. The best teams don’t settle; Alex Anthopoulos proved that this offseason, and he will look to do it again ahead of the trade deadline. On MLB Network Radio, the Braves general manager said he will look to add a left-handed bat before the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola absent from Padres' lineup Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and hitting fifth. Alfaro is currently numberFire's fifth-best point-per-dollar value among hitters on Friday. He has a $2,500...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves All-Star Candidates

The Braves are 14-1 in their last 15 games, and currently sit 5.5 games back of the Mets in the division. They’ve completely turned it around in recent weeks as the team’s bats and pitching come together, albeit against lesser competition. Still, the Braves are beating the teams they’re supposed to. The club’s resurgence is a collective effort, and Atlanta has multiple All-Star candidates to show for it. In the past 21 years, Atlanta has sent multiple players to the All-Star game in 16 of those but has never sent more than four since 2011. Brian Snitker will manage the NL All-Star team and will surely be managing some of his own players. Here are some Braves hopefuls:
