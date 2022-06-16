ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

DJ 50 Grand, The Notorious B.I.G. Collaborator, Has Died

By D.L. Chandler
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47397w_0gDQzTJ000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRfFX_0gDQzTJ000

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

DJ 50 Grand , who was an integral part in the rise of The Notorious B.I.G. , has died. 50 Gran, as he was also known, posted to his Instagram page just under a week ago celebrating with friends and family in the music industry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Ogb Griffin (@kevin50grangriffin)

Lil Cease, a longtime compatriot of B.I.G., shared the news of DJ 50 Grand’s passing to his Instagram page, noting that the pair just celebrated the 50th birthday of the late rapper in New York.

“This One Hurt Man !! We Was Literally Was Just Celebrating Wit You For Big Smh!! Wouldn’t Be No Big If It Wasn’t For You!! We Love You 50 Grand & Your Gonna Be Missed!! @kevin50grangriffin #RipDj50Grand #Big1stDJ,” read the caption of Cease’s post, which can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LilCease (@lilcease)

The story of how 50 Gran and Biggie Smalls joined forces to create the tape was told from his own vantage point in a 2011 Fader piece.

From The Fader:

DJ 50 GRAND (Biggie’s neighborhood friend and first DJ): I was the neighborhood DJ. Me and my man D-Roc, we used to hustle together. Because I knew a lot of people, he asked me to be Big’s DJ. I went to the basement at my crib, we made about four demos and it went from there. After we finished making money, we’d go get beer, weed, some movies and just get in the basement and make tapes for the rest of the day and night. That’s where it went down after the money was made. He taught me a whole lot. He changed me. Breaking down songs, he knew what he wanted, how he wanted it.

One of those early demo tapes made it to the hands of DJ Mister Cee, who eventually became B.I.G.’s DJ. Mista Cee got the demo into the hands of The Source’s Matty C, who included Biggie in the magazine’s Unsigned Hype column and the rest is Hip-Hop history.

Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin was 55.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy