ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé Announces New “Renaissance” Project Is Dropping In July

By Team CASSIUS
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39S7Li_0gDQeZdh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKqyN_0gDQeZdh00

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

T he Queen is back just in time for summer.

Beyoncé has announced a new project entitled Renaissance that will be released on July 29. The hype began with a tweet from Tidal’s account that introduced the release date alongside the words “act i.”

While there are 16 songs on the project -thanks to a screenshot from Apple Music – we don’t know if other albums will come out after or if the 16 songs are split into four separate acts.

A quick look at Beyoncé’s official site reveals that the Houston native’s got more coming than just music. Fans will be able to cop four different Renaissance box set bundles. There’s no word on the difference between the four options, but they’ll all include the CD, a t-shirt, a collectible box, and a 28-page photo booklet. Fans can purchase four sets at most for $39.99 each.

It turns out Beyoncé first teased the “Renaissance” title in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August when she revealed she had been in the studio working hard for over a year.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “Yes, the music is coming!”

The Beyhive has been hyped since Beyoncé wiped her social media accounts clean last week, and now that the album has been announced, Twitter has gone amuck. Check out some of the best reactions to the release date’s announcement below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Sierra Ferrell Brought All The Vintage Vibes To Her 2022 Bonnaroo Performance

Sierra Ferrell has been one of my favorite female artists to emerge over the last year. She combines traditional sound, with a grunge yet rhinestone cowgirl exterior, and she has an insane vocal range. So when I saw her on the Bonnaroo lineup, I knew I had to make time to tune in Sunday afternoon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Elizabeth Ferrell (@sierraelizabethferrell) Sierra’s stage presence is small but mighty. Herself and her three piece […] The post Sierra Ferrell Brought All The Vintage Vibes To Her 2022 Bonnaroo Performance first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy