The economic advance of the Arab Super League is splitting the world of golf and overshadowing the US Open, the third major of 2022 that began today in Brookline, Massachussetts. Champions divided, between those who have chosen LIV Golf (from Dustin Johnson, former number 1 in the world, to Phil Mickelson, passing through other Major winners such as Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau) and those who have decided to stay on the PGA Tour (among these the best three in the world, starting with Scottie Scheffler).

