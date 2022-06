One of the things you hear over and over again is what a standout city St. Louis is for makers. It’s an embarrassment of riches, really; local products abound at farmers’ markets and retailers all around the city, from the smallest boutique shops to the biggest nationwide grocery chains. Seek them out, and you’ll never go back: not only are they far superior to other offerings, but you’re helping support your friends and neighbors so they can keep doing what they’re doing. What’s more? Most of our local products are no one-trick ponies: You can use them as intended, or get creative and find new ways to feature them in your own cooking. Here, we’re sharing five recipes that spotlight the best of our local maker scene.

