MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Lottery is creating a scratch-off ticket that offers potential-winners more than just cash. The ticket, which partners with country artist Luke Combs, offers participants a chance at a $10,000 top prize. The ticket offers three other winners a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, valued at over $21,000, for an exclusive Luke Combs concert in February 2024— concertgoers will also have the chance to win $10,000 to $500,000 in separate drawings at the concert.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO