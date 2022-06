South Carolina’s highest court is seeking to revoke the law license of former attorney Alex Murdaugh. The court says there is overwhelming evidence that Murdaugh stole millions of dollars from his clients even though over 70 criminal charges against him have yet to be resolved. The court also cited charges against Murdaugh for filing a false police report and fraud when he claimed someone shot at him as he changed a tire on the side of a remote two-lane road in Hampton County. Officers say Murdaugh also paid someone to try to kill him so his surviving son could collect a life insurance policy. Murdaugh also signed a civil settlement that he is responsible for taking more than $4.3 million from settlements meant for the family of his former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. His lawyers have announced that he will not fight this decision.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO