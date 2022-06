Venice, FL – June 17, 2022 – Family Promise of South Sarasota County (FPSSC) is excited to have received a charitable $3,000 grant from the Sisterhood for Good toward our Home Goods Pantry. The parent(s) of all children FPSSC serves earn 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Level. Since the pandemic and rent inflation crisis, local housing insecure families have required a greater depth and broader scope of services to achieve permanent housing. They and their children are enduring the additional hardship of not having their most basic needs met. FPSSC’s primary goal is to provide local families with at least one minor child who are in a housing crisis with the means to achieve a permanent address and lasting financial independence. The typical family served consists of a single parent and her 2 children. The parents are our local 911 operators, grocery clerks, preschool teachers, nail technicians, and Certified Nurse Assistants.

