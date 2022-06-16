ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A former North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.

Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy. Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle. Police Chief Al Jones said.

Phillips could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. It was unclear from jail records if he had an attorney.

Fischer had twice driven away from officers during traffic stops when he drove onto a dead-end street and turned his vehicle around, police said. Phillips stopped his vehicle, got out, then fired as Fischer drove toward him.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Addison, TX
Addison, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy