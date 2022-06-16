ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

MBE June 16, 2022: ‘Highway 10’, Hawthorn’s Cuco, and Hollywood Bowl Box for you

By Hosted by Anthony Valadez, Novena Carmel
kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckle up for a short but incredibly sweet ride with soulful singer Mereba on her 2019 release “Highway 10.” Then we head on down the 405 to Hawthorne, hometown of genre-blending crooner...

www.kcrw.com

foxla.com

3rd annual LA Juneteenth Parade underway in Inglewood

A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
INGLEWOOD, CA
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Juneteenth is Here, Here Are Some Black-Owned Restaurants in LA

From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Father’s Day Weekend in L.A. [6-17-2022 to 6-19-2022]

Alright dads, this is your weekend. Over the next three days in Los Angeles you’ll find free music events, Don’t Tell Comedy shows, 65-cent martinis, a free car show in Beverly Hills, the KTOWN Night Market, the Pasadena Chalk Festival, a concert event at The Broad, Off the 405 at The Getty, Juneteenth at The Bowl, and a half-off Langer’s special. Whatever you do, hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala, Helping to Raise $3.6 Million

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation celebrated its sixth — and due to the pandemic, first since 2019 — Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night, with a who’s-who of L.A. sports stars and a headlining set from Jennifer Lopez. The event, dubbed “The Party for L.A.,” raised a record-breaking $3.6 million for LADF, which aims to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos and, since 1995, has invested more than $40 million in programs and grants to nonprofits throughout the city. The gala also feted LADF’s “Everyday Champions,” whose work in the community was hindered by the COVID-19...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Juneteenth celebrations unite African-American community in Los Angeles

Juneteenth celebrations are happening across the country, as well as across the Southland, and hundreds of people are gathering to enjoy a good time, but also reflect on the importance of the holiday. One of the events that drew a large mass of people was a celebration at Leimert Park. “Juneteenth belongs to Black people,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Summer Concerts in L.A. [2022]

In last week’s Checklist of Free Summer To-Dos in L.A., my #1 item was free concerts and dance parties. Why first? Because there are so many freakin’ options. In fact, it turns out there’s at least 100 individual free summer concerts happening in Los Angeles over the next three months with everything from world music groups and hip-hop artists to indie rock bands, classical performances, tribute acts, Salsa, and more. How do you get your arms around all of that?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

A Stunning New Steakhouse and Celeb Hot Spot Opens on Melrose Place

It’s not easy to predict the popularity of high-end restaurants; the whims of the celebrity and disposable-income set in LA change like the weather in other parts of the world. But sometimes, you can just tell when a place is going to draw a huge crowd. Catch Steak LA, a lavish new temple of beef that’s an offshoot of the mega-popular Catch, has only been open for a short while, but it’s already clear that it’s a premier place to see and be seen.
LOUISIANA STATE
foxla.com

$8 million lottery ticket bought in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles sure is lucky when it comes to the lottery!. California Lottery officials announced one lucky person purchased a Mega Millions ticket that hit 5 of the 6 winning numbers in Friday night's drawing. That lucky winner is $7,727,088 richer. The $2 ticket was bought at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

In Boyle Heights, they call it Orgullo￼

For a minute early Saturday morning, it looked like Boyle Heights’ first ever Pride parade was not going to happen. Check-in for marching organizations was at 9 am and organizers had paid for a city permit, to close off a segment of First Street from Boyle to Soto, but as floats and people arrived, event organizers realized the street was not closed off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Caught on video: racist rant aimed at tamale vendor in San Pedro

A Long Beach man who has been making and selling tamales around the South Bay for five years captured video of a person yelling anti-Mexican slurs at him earlier this month. The vendor, Juan Aguilar, said before last week when the incident occurred, he’d never seen the man on 7th Street in San Pedro.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Cruisin’ Brea Classic Car Show

Gene Kang reports from downtown Brea to preview the 29th annual Brea car show happening on Sunday. “Cruisin’ Brea” classic car show returns this weekend with hundreds of cars to see and tons of vendors and music. The car show is being put on by its founder Flying...
BREA, CA
KTLA

$7M lotto ticket purchased in Los Angeles

There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area. The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Male, 1 Female Shot to Death in Hollywood

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were located shot and fatally wounded on a street late Thursday night in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood patrol officers responded to numerous calls of a shooting in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue around 11:15 p.m., June 16, stated LAPD in a news release.

