Ultimate guide for family summer activities

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest on Monday, June 20 invited the media for a walk through of the new exhibit "Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig – Summerfest" at MARN (Milwaukee Artist Resource Network). It features Summerfest memorabilia -- including signed guitars, microphones, and merchandise. Additionally, the exhibit is honoring the 46-year career...
Did you just get engaged? Do you think you have to wait years to get married because all of the good wedding venues are booked? Think again. I've said it one million times but why not add one more... I am a really lucky girl, I have two jobs that allow me to discover so many places in the Rockford area that I would otherwise not know of and that includes my most recent discovery, Hickory Wood Events in Clinton, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's unpredictable summer weather almost left a baker with spoiled sweets. Thanks to support from the community and a recognizable face, though, the food did not go to waste. From crowded streets to breaking down tents, an abrupt change in Wednesday's weather left Tamesha Patrice's Milwaukee Night Market...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's another weekend of festivals and fun throughout the area. As the days get longer, people love to get out and enjoy the warmer weather and all of the culture Milwaukee has to offer. On June 17, Summer Soulstice kicks off with 14 musicians, five DJs...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You're invited to spend a night with the animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo! Aug. 11-13, guests can "Snooze at the Zoo." When you Snooze at the Zoo, you get to sleep near the bears, seals, elk or caribou, and don’t be surprised if a peacock checks out your spot!
1. DIY Bee House with the Milwaukee Public Library. FRIDAY FROM 3 P.M. TO 4 P.M. | WASHINGTON PARK BRANCH. Attendees can find inspiration all around at the DIY Bee House event hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library. Located in the Finney Community room at the Washington Park Branch, the event will teach teens how to build and decorate their very own bee houses with materials they have at home. The event will also have summer reading material for teens that attend.
Comments / 0