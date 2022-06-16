ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Ultimate guide for family summer activities

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Summer vacation is here and if you're not...

STEAM Camp at YMCA Metro Milwaukee

With summer just one day away – summer camps will soon be in full swing. STEAM Camp starts next week at the YMCA Metro Milwaukee. Bill Miston has the details.
MILWAUKEE, WI
'Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig' Summerfest exhibit at MARN

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest on Monday, June 20 invited the media for a walk through of the new exhibit "Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig – Summerfest" at MARN (Milwaukee Artist Resource Network). It features Summerfest memorabilia -- including signed guitars, microphones, and merchandise. Additionally, the exhibit is honoring the 46-year career...
MILWAUKEE, WI
High School Hot Shot - Anya Reppa

On this Father's Day, one Milwaukee Montessori graduate is giving thanks to the man that introduced her to competitive drone racing. Here's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
You Definitely Want to Get Married at this Wisconsin Hidden Gem

Did you just get engaged? Do you think you have to wait years to get married because all of the good wedding venues are booked? Think again. I've said it one million times but why not add one more... I am a really lucky girl, I have two jobs that allow me to discover so many places in the Rockford area that I would otherwise not know of and that includes my most recent discovery, Hickory Wood Events in Clinton, Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
Viking cruise: Milwaukee starts Great Lakes voyage

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee baker finds community support after Night Market rainout

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's unpredictable summer weather almost left a baker with spoiled sweets. Thanks to support from the community and a recognizable face, though, the food did not go to waste. From crowded streets to breaking down tents, an abrupt change in Wednesday's weather left Tamesha Patrice's Milwaukee Night Market...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Breakfast on the Farm in Random Lake

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. - To celebrate Dairy Month, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is being served at Strack-View Farms in Random Lake. For more information, visit their website.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: June 17-19

1. DIY Bee House with the Milwaukee Public Library. FRIDAY FROM 3 P.M. TO 4 P.M. | WASHINGTON PARK BRANCH. Attendees can find inspiration all around at the DIY Bee House event hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library. Located in the Finney Community room at the Washington Park Branch, the event will teach teens how to build and decorate their very own bee houses with materials they have at home. The event will also have summer reading material for teens that attend.

