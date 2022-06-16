What is CS:GO Prime?

There are a massive number of Teamfight Tactics balance changes and reworks target champions, traits, and Draconic Augments in the upcoming 12.12 Set Seven Dragonlands patch. Patch 12.12 will release on June 23, a day later than usual, in observation of Juneteenth. The first official balance patch since the launch of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands is massive, targeting overpowered traits, champions, and Draconic Augments while also reworking issues the team wasn’t happy about with the shipped release. Players will also notice the Astral emblem has been reactivated after bugs were fixed, but the emblem will never show up on a Carousel.

