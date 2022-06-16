ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Post offices will be closed Monday for USPS’ first-ever observance of Juneteenth

By Jaymes Langrehr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — For the first time ever, the U.S. Postal Service will be observing Juneteenth. Since the new federal holiday falls on a Sunday this year, post offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of the holiday. All regular services will resume on Tuesday, June...

cwbradio.com

Election Probe Chief Called Back to Witness Stand

(Terry Bell, WRN) Controversial special counsel Michael Gableman is being called back to court in Dane County. Gableman refused to answer questions when he took the stand in a combative hearing last week. His office is being sued for lack of compliance with open records requests. The judge in the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner closing its doors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved Sun Prairie bakery and diner announced it would be closing its doors at the end of the month. Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner will be closing on June 30, the business stated in a Facebook post. “We’d like to thank all of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Vandals Target Monroe Businesses, Conservative Candidate Charity Barry

A Monroe, Wisconsin restaurant and next-door store were vandalized with expletives and vile slurs because the restaurant was hosting an event for a conservative woman, Charity Barry, who is running against liberal Democrat Mark Pocan for U.S. Congress. Charity Barry posted photos of the vandalism to her Facebook page. Vince’s...
MONROE, WI
x1071.com

Darlington church celebrates 175 years of faith, community service

DARLINGTON, Wis. – Darlington United Methodist Church has for decades helped people celebrate the big moments weddings, holidays, and new life; now the church is celebrating a milestone of its own. On Sunday, the Lafayette County church’s congregation commemorated 175 years of faith based service in the community with...
DARLINGTON, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Brunch better at diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant

I use my own social media for black cats and blurry theater programs, but I do follow a lot of food people. I like the behind the scenes stuff, and I enjoy a good rant. One cook I follow recently posted an impassioned defense of a timeless institution. “Why is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

Checking online reviews when shopping, researching vacations or even looking for a doctor has become an integral part of the modern consumer experience. But what if the review was written by someone rewarded for leaving their opinion of the product or service? What if the reviewer had never used the product and had been paid to fabricate their writeup? In “Five Star Fakes”, InvestigateTV found several posts on social media platforms where people are bartering - even buying and selling - online reviews, despite a federal law that prohibits this act.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

New name, same fresh flavors Cultura Cali rolls onto Library Mall

Cultura Cali is a recent addition to the Madison food cart scene, but the roots of this Cal-Mex vendor on Library Mall will be familiar to locals. The physical cart itself spent its previous life as Cali Fresh. Now rebranded as Cultura Cali, the menu hasn’t actually altered all that much. New owner Gerardo Hernandez bought the cart from his brother, Daniel and his wife Leticia Hernandez, who own Tapatios Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Fitchburg.
MADISON, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Preparing kids for summer camp: turning anxiety into excitement

MADISON – Summer vacation is underway for students across Southern Wisconsin and for many kids, that means one thing: camp. It’s not very common for a kid to come home from camp saying they had a horrible time. Still, the first summer away from home can be intimidating, overwhelming, and downright scary. So before you pack their duffel bags and put them on a bus or plane this summer, try and turn their anxiety into excitement.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Officers arrest 2 after firearms disturbance at Demetral Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to a large disturbance involving firearms at Demetral Park in Madison Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a fight that occurred during several family gatherings around 6:14 p.m. During the fight, several people allegedly had firearms, according to MPD. There were...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Oh, say can you see the hypocrisy

I couldn't help but laugh when I saw Wisconsin's Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow's paean to the American flag earlier this week. The GOP's official "message" from Farrow, who is also the Waukesha County executive, was aimed at commemorating Flag Day on June 14 and, of course, pitching for a few bucks from the faithful.
WISCONSIN STATE

