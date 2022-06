TALLAHASSEE - An appeals court Friday tossed out a temporary injunction that would have blocked the use of a congressional redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature in April.The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal was expected: The panel had earlier placed a stay on the temporary injunction, describing it as "patently unlawful."Friday's decision also came on the final day of a formal qualifying period for this year's elections. Candidates qualified under the DeSantis-backed plan, which could increase the number of Republicans in the state's congressional delegation from 16 to 20, based...

