When Cliff Shnier moved his family of five from Toronto, Canada, to Arizona in 1994, one of the first connections he made was with the Council for Jews with Special Needs (now Gesher Disability Resources). His oldest son, Jesse, has autism, so Cliff knew that it was immediately important that he connect his family to his new community. They found strong bonds within the group. Jesse excitedly became a bar mitzvah just before his 21st birthday in the b’nai mitzvah sponsored by the Council and still remains active with Gesher.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO