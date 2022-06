Arlene Wills, of Montevideo passed away Friday, June 7, 2022 at Meadow Lane Restorative Care Center in Benson at the age of 90. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM at The Refuge in Montevideo. Pastor Barry Brace will officiate and interment will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO