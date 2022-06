After struggling to find goals in two tough road losses, a new lineup for Yakima United put its scoring ability on full display Saturday at Sozo Sports Complex. East Valley graduate Juan “Nan” Mendoza dribbled around multiple Spokane Shadow defenders to score his first goal in two seasons and put the Hoppers on the board less than two minutes into the match. That opened up a flood of chances and five other players converted in a 7-1 rout over a team that held Yakima to a 2-2 draw in the season opener at Spokane.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO