GRANITE FALLS -- The Redwood Falls Police Department is asking for help. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson. She was last seen on foot in the early morning of June 11th. She was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, and carrying a tan backpack. She has a piercing on each cheek. She does have ties to the Twin Cities Metro area.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO