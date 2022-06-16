ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop of Canterbury apologises over Church fund's link to slavery

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archbishop of Canterbury has apologised after research showed the Church of England's investment fund has links to the slave trade. The investigation, initiated by the Church Commissioners, a charity managing the Church's investment portfolio, revealed that for more than 100 years the fund invested large sums of money in a...

