ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Bears Viciously Repel Post-Fed Rally

By Kyle Woodley
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtDpO_0gDPBDiH00
Getty Images

Whatever cheer investors took from yesterday's Federal Reserve policy announcement and Chair Jerome Powell's presser evaporated Thursday, as the major indexes sank and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to within close reach of its own bear market.

Several pieces of data out today hinted at a slowing economy:

  • The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to -3.3, versus +5.5 expected, indicating that the region's manufacturing activity was contracting for the first time since May 2020.
  • Housing starts plunged 14.4% in May to 1.549 million annualized units, the lowest in 13 months.
  • And while initial unemployment filings for the week ended June 11 were unchanged at 229,000, the prior week's number was revised upward by 3,000 filings, and the four-week moving average of 218,500 was the highest in five months.

"The labor and housing markets are normalizing after running red-hot in 2021," says Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank. "Higher interest rates have broken the fever in housing, with the benchmark survey of homebuilders showing reduced foot traffic at showings. Layoffs are still historically low in the U.S., but rising. A couple of states noted layoffs in the broad industry groups that include retail, e-commerce, and temp services in the latest week's data."

Meanwhile, investors continue to mull the ramifications of the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point interest-rate cut – and how effective it might be against a major market headwind.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

"Perhaps [the rate cut] increases the Fed's credibility, but it remains to be seen whether monetary policy is a sufficient tool to materially impact inflation that is being primarily driven by supply side constraints," says Shawn Snyder, Head of Investment Strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management.

Every single market sector was lower Thursday, though some had it worse than others. Energy stocks (-5.5%) were the market's worst performer despite a 2.0% improvement in U.S. crude oil futures, to $117.58 per barrel. Tech and tech-esque stocks continued to absorb the brunt of higher-rate fears; Tesla (TSLA, -8.5%), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, -8.1%) and Charter Communications (CHTR, -7.5%) were among some of the most notable decliners.

Consumer staples (-0.8%) offered the best defense, relatively speaking, thanks to modest gains in the likes of Walmart (WMT, +1.0%) and Procter & Gamble (PG, +0.6%).

The major indexes sustained significant damage. The Nasdaq Composite (-4.1% to 10,646) led the way lower, followed by the S&P 500 (-3.3% to 3,666) and the Dow (-2.4% to 29,927). The industrial average is now just a 2.2% decline away from being 20% below its Jan. 3 closing high and entering its own bear market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pViyY_0gDPBDiH00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 retreated by 4.7% to 1,649.
  • Gold futures gained 1.7% to finish at $1,849.90 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin's decline continued, with the cryptocurrency off 3.9% to $20,841.49. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Fears of a potential recession dragged on a number of travel stocks today. Cruise operators Carnival (CCL, -11.1%) and Royal Caribbean (RCL, -11.4%) were among the biggest decliners, while airlines American Airlines (AAL, -8.6%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL, -7.5%) also plummeted.
  • Kroger (KR) stock slipped 2.1% after the grocery chain reported earnings. In its first quarter, KR recorded adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $44.6 billion, more than the $1.30 per share and $44.2 billion a nalysts were expecting. Kroger expects full-year earnings to arrive between $3.85 per share and $3.95 per share, a slight (10-cent) improvement on the low end of its previous forecast. CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram maintained a Sell rating on KR stock. "Gross margin headwinds could strengthen with price competition increases and continued inflationary pressures," the analyst says. "Lower fuel margins, less COVID-19 vaccine benefits, and moderating food-at-home demand will also likely be headwinds this year. Overall, we think it is a good time for investors to take profits considering KR shares have outperformed peers and the broader market year-to-date."

More Energy in Energy?

Oil and gas stocks might have had a miserable day, but don't assume they're out of fuel either.

"We believe energy prices will remain elevated for the foreseeable future, as demand for fossil fuels is not declining as fast as people think and alternative energy is not as available as people think," says David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs. "Profits in the energy sector are rising much faster than the sector's overall valuation, so there remains plenty of upside across the sector."

But given energy's still-massive run in 2022 (+41.6% YTD), investors don't have the leeway to buy the sector indiscriminately, unlike earlier in the year.

"Investors need to do their homework in this environment and focus on the most profitable companies trading at the biggest discounts no matter what the sector is," he says.

Investors who want to try to squeeze a little more juice from the oil patch can start their search with our seven best energy picks for the rest of the year. Each of these stocks earns high marks from the analyst community, and we highlight what sets them apart from the pack.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
Kiplinger

The 5 Biggest Regrets People Have About Retirement

It is easy to identify things you could have done differently knowing what you know today. If only we had a crystal ball, life could be so much easier. Well, it is not a crystal ball, but we do have those who have gone before us to pull from their experiences to help improve our future. After nearly 30 years of helping people with retirement, I hear a lot of the same things repeated from retirees about what they would have done differently.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Is It Time to Move to Cash? The Father of the 4% Retirement Withdrawal Rule Did.

Bill Bengen is one of the most influential figures in the financial planning industry. Based on the history of the capital markets since 1926, his research found that retirees could safely spend approximately 4% of their retirement nest egg over any 30-year period. These findings were based on a number of assumptions, including a portfolio investment mix of 55% large-cap U.S. stocks and 45% intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bonds.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Stock#Housing Market#Bear Market#Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
Business Insider

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban warns of a painful shake-out in stocks and crypto — and quotes Warren Buffett to support his prediction

The "Shark Tank" star warned that businesses built on hype and easy money will disappear.In contrast, genuine disruptors with solid business models will emerge as winners, Cuban said. Mark Cuban expects a shake-out in the stock market and cryptocurrency industry, as companies built on hype and profligacy fail, while those...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

What Retirees Need to Do in a Bear Market

It’s easy to ride out stock market highs and lows when you’re still working. After all, the common advice for managing your 401(k) in a down market is standard: Just wait it out. The average bear market — usually defined as a dip in securities of 20% or more from recent highs — can last 13 months from growth peak to bottoming out and bounce back to breakeven at around 27 months. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, the best move is to take a deep breath, brew some herbal tea and be patient.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy