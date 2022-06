PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charles L. “Larry” Cyrus, 77, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022 at his home. Chuck was born on November 30, 1944 in Potsdam, the son of the late Neil and Doris (Nicols) Cyrus. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. Following graduation, he entered the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country in the Air Force for 12 years, followed by 8 years in the US Army Reserves.

PARISHVILLE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO