Phyllis (St. Louis) Magnus, 83

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Martin E. “Marty” Lyon, 75, of Lincoln Street, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family and Hospice & Palliative Care. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Canton with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 17 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.

CANTON, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO