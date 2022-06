This. Is. A. TEAM! On a night where Luis Severino couldn’t pitch due to an illness, the New York Yankees overcame the odds and completed the sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfair for Tampa. Upsetting stuff for them. When you can’t hit Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Weber and Ron Marinaccio, well, we don’t know what to tell ya. And no amount Yandy Diaz complaining was going to change that.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO