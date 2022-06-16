ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Scenes From Ribbon Cutting At Little Studio On The Mesa

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the Little Studio on the Mesa at 113 Longview Dr. in White Rock. Artist/Owner Joanne Kozuchowski officially cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and Chamber Director Ryn...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

Premier: Documentary Film ‘Alamogordo, Center Of The World – Trinity 1945’ July 16 At Fuller Lodge

The Friends of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Los Alamos (MAPR-LA) will conduct a charitable fundraiser for the benefit of MAPR-LA National Park educational outreach programs. The fundraising event will be the Los Alamos premiere of the award-winning short documentary film “Alamogordo, Center of the World – Trinity...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From 2022 Pride Festival In Central Park Square

Bubbly girls at the 2022 Pride Festival on the lawn Friday in Central Park Square. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. T een Court representatives paint faces at pride festival Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Planned Parenthood of Santa Fe invites festival goers to spin for prizes. Photo by Bonnie J....
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Children’s Parade & Carnival To Be Held 4th Of July!

Scene from a previous Independence Day Children’s Parade and Carnival in White Rock. Post file photo. Announcing the exciting return of the community Independence Day Children’s Parade and Carnival in White Rock, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 366 Grand Canyon Dr. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with a flag ceremony and children’s parade around the block, led by the Los Alamos Police and Fire Department.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Step Up Gallery To Open New Watercolor Exhibit June 30

Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library announces its next exhibit: Watercolors of the High Desert: The Work of Signature Artists of the New Mexico Watercolor Society, which runs June 30 to July 27. The New Mexico Watercolor Society (NMWS) members have created and shared luminous watercolors statewide since 1969....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamos, NM
Government
White Rock, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Entertainment
City
White Rock, NM
ladailypost.com

Rotary 2022 Brews, Band And BBQ At The Tub June 25

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos would like to thank the public for supporting the Club’s fundraising events over the past year. Thanks to you, in that time they’ve been able to provide much-needed support to the Navajo Nation, pack more than 40,000 meals for northern New Mexico food banks, award scholarships to deserving high school seniors, work toward the worldwide eradication of Polio, and much more. The Club is excited to announce their 2nd Annual Brews, Band and BBQ at 5 p.m. June 25 at Bathtub Row Brewing. MANZANARES will be back to rock the house, and Bryant Roybal will be serving up delicious BBQ. Your ticket also includes your first beverage from the Tub. Kids 12 and under are free! Tickets are available online at brewsbandbbq2022.eventbrite.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Girl Scouts: ‘Shiny Heinies’ Project Booth At Friday Concert

Girl Scout Troop 10544 will be raising awareness, collecting diapers and fundraising for their Bronze and Silver High Awards at the Summer Concert Friday night at Ashley Pond Park. Courtesy/GST 10544. Girl Scout Troop 10544 making posters to raise awareness of the need for diapers, which they will be collecting...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

PAC 8 Community Media Center: June 24-30, 2022

PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for June 24-30: Friday, June 24, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! – Live...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County Library To Host Talk On All Things Rainbow

The staff of Los Alamos County Library System will present LGBTQIA+ 101: Understanding and Allyship in 2022. This free public program will be livestreamed 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30 on Zoom. This is an opportunity to expand the understanding of all things rainbow. This talk is for those who feel...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Up Retail
ladailypost.com

LACF Awards Funds To 11 Local Nonprofit Organizations

LACF Chair David Izraelevitz, right, presents a check to Los Alamos Makers Director Prisca Tiasse and Board Member Conrad Farnsworth. Courtesy/LACF. LACF Chair David Izraelevitz, right, presents a check to LAHS Principal Carter Payne to support ongoing maintenance of the Duane Smith Auditorium. Courtesy/LACF. LACF News:. Eleven local nonprofit organizations...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Planning & Zoning Commission Meets June 22

The Los Alamos County Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: June 22, 2022 PZC Agenda. Find the link to...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Register: Y Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk & Children’s Parade

Ready, set, fun! Click here to register now for The Family YMCA’s almost annual Firecracker 5K Family Fun Run/Walk set for 8 a.m., Monday, July 4. Day-of registration is $5 more. Race day check-in is 7:15-7:45 a.m. Prizes go to top male and female finishers in Kid, Youth, Adult,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
ladailypost.com

LAPS Foundation Career Technical Scholarship Awarded To 2022 LAHS Graduating Senior Matthew Campbell

LAPS Foundation Career Technical Scholarship recipient Matthew Campbell and his Educator of Distinction Scott Pomeroy. Courtesy/Jessica Booton Photography. The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation (LAPS Foundation) announces Matthew Campbell as the graduating senior selected for the Career Technical Scholarship. Matthew Campbell plans to become a certified welder. This scholarship is...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

TGIF Concert: Aaron Howe And Paul Roth July 15

Time: 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:15 p.m.) Where: First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave. Santa Fe, NM 87501. First Presbyterian offers weekly recitals 5:30-6 p.m. Fridays. These concerts are free and open to all. A freewill offering for the recital fund will be received.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Goodbye Black Hole!

The Black Hole is being demolished today at 4015 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Kathryn Willcutt. Scene of the demolishing of The Black Hole underway today at 4015 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Kathryn Willcutt. Scene of the demolishing of The Black Hole underway today at 4015 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Kathryn...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

NNMC Student Receives 2022 Nightingale Scholarship

ESPAÑOLA — Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) student Alijah Romero is one of 20 recipients of the 2022 Nightingale Scholarship from the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence. The Nightingale Scholarship is awarded to students who exemplify outstanding and caring leadership and professionalism as a beginning practitioner in...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

FBI: Albq. Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Letter Carrier

ALBUQUERQUE — Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Melisa Llosa, Inspector in Charge of the Phoenix Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), announced Wednesday that Xavier Zamora pleaded guilty to second degree murder of an employee of the United States and using a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

FBI: Shiprock Man Arraigned For Conspiracy And Assault

ALBUQUERQUE — Raydell Billy, 31, of Shiprock, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was arraigned in federal court Friday on a two-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm.
SHIPROCK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy