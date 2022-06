LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) In the second semifinal of the men’s 200 free on night 2 of the 2022 World Championships, David Popovici shot out at the start of the race and never looked back, clocking 1:44.40 to crack the world junior record. The previous record belonged to Hwang Sun-woo in 1:44.62, which he swam in heats of the Tokyo Games. Popovici scared the record in finals of that event, posting 1:44.68 to finish .02 seconds off the Olympic podium.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO