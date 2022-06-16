ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, TN

Tracy Cates Todd, 60, Greenfield

By Steve James
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Tracy Cates Todd, age 60, of Greenfield, will be...

Lance Ammons Darnell, 40, Dresden

Funeral services for Lance Ammons Darnell, age 40, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from...
DRESDEN, TN
Fulton County Magistrate Opposes the Cost of Feeding Work Release Inmates

A Fulton County Magistrate has again expressed his disapproval of lunch purchases for Detention Center inmates on work release details. Magistrate Jim Paitsel, of Fulton, objected to the purchase price of the meals, for those who are assigned work in parts of Fulton and Hickman County.(AUDIO) Fulton County Jailer Steven...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
Catalytic Converters Stolen at Obion County Highway Department

Union City police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from the Obion County Highway Department. Police reports said officers were called to 2388 Phebus Lane, after employees discovered the theft. Reports said sometime between June 9th and June 13th, someone cut the catalytic converters off of a 2006 Chevrolet...
UNION CITY, TN
Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort

The Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort is ongoing today and tomorrow at Reelfoot Lake. The festival features many handcrafted item vendors, food, gifts and musical entertainment. The festival is open to the public and is located on Lake Drive in Hornbeak. Live broadcast from the festival...
HORNBEAK, TN
Greenfield Board passes second reading of beer ordinance

The Greenfield City Board barely passed the second reading of the revised beer ordinance Tuesday night during its regular monthly meeting. The revised ordinance reduces the distance between establishments that sell beer to gathering places such as churches, schools, and daycares from 2,000 feet to 200 feet. With two board...
GREENFIELD, TN

