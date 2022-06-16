Tracy Cates Todd, 60, Greenfield

Funeral services for Lance Ammons Darnell, age 40, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from...
Hickman police are seeking the identity of two people, who stole items from vehicles at West Hickman Baptist Church. On Saturday night around 10:00, individuals attending an event at the church, discovered that items had been taken from the vehicles on the parking lot. It was learned that two individuals,...
A Fulton County Magistrate has again expressed his disapproval of lunch purchases for Detention Center inmates on work release details. Magistrate Jim Paitsel, of Fulton, objected to the purchase price of the meals, for those who are assigned work in parts of Fulton and Hickman County.(AUDIO) Fulton County Jailer Steven...
Union City police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from the Obion County Highway Department. Police reports said officers were called to 2388 Phebus Lane, after employees discovered the theft. Reports said sometime between June 9th and June 13th, someone cut the catalytic converters off of a 2006 Chevrolet...
The Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort is ongoing today and tomorrow at Reelfoot Lake. The festival features many handcrafted item vendors, food, gifts and musical entertainment. The festival is open to the public and is located on Lake Drive in Hornbeak. Live broadcast from the festival...
The Greenfield City Board barely passed the second reading of the revised beer ordinance Tuesday night during its regular monthly meeting. The revised ordinance reduces the distance between establishments that sell beer to gathering places such as churches, schools, and daycares from 2,000 feet to 200 feet. With two board...
