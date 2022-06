Early Sunday morning, a shooting with a reported assault rifle broke out near Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park, leaving one dead and two injured. Police in the 106th Precinct responded to the call just after 5 a.m. and found a 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

