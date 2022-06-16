ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

US Customs and Border Protection investigating an unofficial challenge coin depicting Haitian migrant incident

By Priscilla Alvarez
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An unofficial challenge coin depicting the infamous image of an agent on horseback confronting a Haitian migrant is being investigated by US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, according to agency spokesperson Luis...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 12

Some Won
4d ago

no one else seems to be able to do their job at the border

Reply(1)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
itechpost.com

A Guide to Deportation

For some immigrants who are in the United States, the thought of deportation can produce extreme anxiety and fear. There are a variety of reasons for someone to get deported, including deportation because of a criminal conviction. Below is a guide to what to know about the process of deportation...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#Haitian#Us Border Patrol#Cbp
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

May was a record-breaking month for arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border

Officers made more immigration arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border in May than any month since records were kept. That’s according to recent data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that shows a 2% increase from April as a growing number of migrants from southeast Asia, Russia and the Middle East attempt to enter the U.S. along the Mexican border.
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.  "Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.  
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Washington Examiner

No more excuses, Republicans must secure the border

Today, if a migrant wants to enter the United States illegally, they pay a cartel to cross through the Rio Grande into the U.S. and then seek out the Border Patrol to claim asylum. Because of the Biden administration’s policies and existing loopholes in our laws, they know they will almost certainly be released and likely never removed.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy