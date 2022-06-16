Alixe Callen ’88 Appointed 13th Head of Milton Academy

On a sunny day, students and families piled into the Macdonald Stadium, to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022. Some were nervous, some were excited, as the seniors gathered towards the back of the stadium and waited to be escorted to their seats. The graduation began with a word from Gary Christenson, Mayor of Malden, and Malden High School Principal, Chris Mastrangelo followed by speeches from Class of ‘22 Orator Tony Giech, Salutatorian Olivia Chen, Class President Julie Huynh, and Valedictorian Jing Reng.

MALDEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO