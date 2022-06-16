ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Alleged sex abuse reported to Sherwood school resource officer

By Pamplin Media Group
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARtNP_0gDNgzJs00 A 29-year-old man was recently indicted on 18 charges stemming from the alleged victim's report.

A 29-year-old former Sherwood resident was recently arrested by Sherwood police on 18 sex crime charges.

Francisco Buenrostro-Barajas was arrested June 1, following an investigation by the Sherwood Police Department and a subsequent grand jury indictment.

Detectives believe Buenrostro-Barajas committed several acts of sexual abuse against a child victim over the course of several years. The alleged victim told a school resource officer — a police officer assigned to patrol and provide security at schools — about the abuse, leading to the investigation and arrest, according to the police department.

Buenrostro-Barajas was lodged in the Washington County Jail, where bail was set at $3.75 million.

Sherwood police urge anyone to speak with a counselor, a family member, a trusted friend and the police if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse.

In addition, victims or witnesses should call 9-1-1 for emergencies or the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 to speak with a Sherwood officer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Woman leads officers on high-speed chase

The Tigard Police Department runs down calls for service from May 29-June 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 29 A man reported he was walking near Southwest Summerfield Drive and Durham Road when a driver pulled up next to him and called him racial slurs. Officers spoke with the suspect at his home, who denied the interaction. The case remains open. Two shoplifters were detained...
The Times

Tigard police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run collision

Last night, police arrested Toma Matisoff, the Tigard man they believe is responsible for running over Karen Kain.Tigard police have arrested the man they believe was involved in a deadly March 4 hit-and-run crash that killed a Tigard woman and injured the woman's mother. Toma Matisoff, 28, a Tigard resident, was arrested overnight in connection with the collision that killed 57-year-old Karen Kain, and severely injured her 86-year-old mother. They believe Matisoff was driving down Southwest Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court when he struck the pair, who were crossing the street, before fleeing. "In the time since the...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

OPINION: Pre-K vs. childcare for all? Should it be a dilemma?

Katie Riley: 'We need a solution that meets the greatest needs first and gears up over time to address the rest.'The PreK4All ballot measure reported on in the Feb. 10 issue of The Times included an interview with Bridget Cooke of Adelante Mujeres. She discussed the merits of their proposal but said they had not decided on the funding mechanism. From a recent presentation, she clarified that it would be funded with a tax on high-income earners similar to the one passed in Multnomah County. Read our story, originally published online Feb. 7, 2022, on the effort to pass universal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Times

Sherwood Police Chief Ty Hanlon getting to know citizen concerns

Hanlon has been chief of police since January, replacing longtime chief Jeff Groth, who served 14 years. Since January of this year, Ty Hanlon has been chief of police in Sherwood, and during that time, he is getting to know the community and its concerns. But don't think Hanlon is a stranger to Sherwood and the surrounding community. Hanlon, who has lived in Sherwood since 1995, spent nearly 15 years with the city of Beaverton as a police officer and detective. Hanlon arrived at the Sherwood Police Department in 2009 as a sergeant and became captain in 2012. ...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Box cutter threats lead to arrest

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, May 24 Offers served a man in the 8500 block of Southwest Tualatin Road with an arrest warrant. A man reported that his catalytic converter was damaged in the 19700 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road. Wednesday, May 25 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Police#Violent Crime
The Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Times

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
The Times

WashCo Jail: Third inmate death in two months unprecedented

A third inmate has died while in custody at the Washington County Jail, mirroring a nationwide trend.A third inmate has died at the Washington County Jail in less than two months, mirroring a pattern of increased in-custody deaths that has been reported across the nation. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Thursday, June 2, that a 51-year-old man died while waiting to complete the booking process. The man arrived at the jail shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1, according to the jail. "While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: One assaulted in bar, two assaulted in car

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Cops called after kids seen hanging out window

The Tigard Police Department rounds up calls for service from May 8-14, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 8 Two customers stole merchandise from a store in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. When confronted by loss prevention, one of them shoved the store worker, who was not hurt. No arrests have yet been made. Officers responded to a traffic crash where one driver...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Two perspectives on need in Washington County

The Times publishes reader perspectives in the form of letters to the editor every Thursday. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Sherwood approves interim superintendent, bids farewell to Cordie

On Wednesday, the Sherwood school board approved hiring Jeremy Lyon as interim superintendent for 2022-23.The Sherwood School District's board of directors unanimously approved the hiring of Jeremy Lyon to become the school district's interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday evening, June 8. Lyon previously served as superintendent of the Hillsboro School District and most recently worked as a superintendent for the Frisco Independent School District in Frisco, Texas, a large school district north of Dallas. While the board had previously agreed to hire Lyon following an interview on June 2, the formal vote was held June 8....
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
225
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy