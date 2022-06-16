Alleged sex abuse reported to Sherwood school resource officer

A 29-year-old man was recently indicted on 18 charges stemming from the alleged victim's report.

A 29-year-old former Sherwood resident was recently arrested by Sherwood police on 18 sex crime charges.

Francisco Buenrostro-Barajas was arrested June 1, following an investigation by the Sherwood Police Department and a subsequent grand jury indictment.

Detectives believe Buenrostro-Barajas committed several acts of sexual abuse against a child victim over the course of several years. The alleged victim told a school resource officer — a police officer assigned to patrol and provide security at schools — about the abuse, leading to the investigation and arrest, according to the police department.

Buenrostro-Barajas was lodged in the Washington County Jail, where bail was set at $3.75 million.

Sherwood police urge anyone to speak with a counselor, a family member, a trusted friend and the police if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse.

In addition, victims or witnesses should call 9-1-1 for emergencies or the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 to speak with a Sherwood officer.