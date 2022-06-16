ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Alleged sex abuse reported to Sherwood school resource officer

By Pamplin Media Group
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARtNP_0gDNgwfh00 A 29-year-old man was recently indicted on 18 charges stemming from the alleged victim's report.

A 29-year-old former Sherwood resident was recently arrested by Sherwood police on 18 sex crime charges.

Francisco Buenrostro-Barajas was arrested June 1, following an investigation by the Sherwood Police Department and a subsequent grand jury indictment.

Detectives believe Buenrostro-Barajas committed several acts of sexual abuse against a child victim over the course of several years. The alleged victim told a school resource officer — a police officer assigned to patrol and provide security at schools — about the abuse, leading to the investigation and arrest, according to the police department.

Buenrostro-Barajas was lodged in the Washington County Jail, where bail was set at $3.75 million.

Sherwood police urge anyone to speak with a counselor, a family member, a trusted friend and the police if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse.

In addition, victims or witnesses should call 9-1-1 for emergencies or the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 to speak with a Sherwood officer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sherwood Gazette

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Sherwood Gazette

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

WashCo Jail: Third inmate death in two months unprecedented

A third inmate has died while in custody at the Washington County Jail, mirroring a nationwide trend.A third inmate has died at the Washington County Jail in less than two months, mirroring a pattern of increased in-custody deaths that has been reported across the nation. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Thursday, June 2, that a 51-year-old man died while waiting to complete the booking process. The man arrived at the jail shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1, according to the jail. "While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Police#Violent Crime
Portland Tribune

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+. A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Longtime Sherwood School Board member steps down

Sue Hekker, who joined the school board in 2007, has weathered a recession and the stubborn COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in the Sherwood School District are coming rapidly, with a new interim superintendent announced and a replacement found for longtime school board member Sue Hekker, who is resigning and will leave her position on June 30. At the school board meeting Wednesday, June 8, board members approved former Hillsboro schools superintendent Jeremy Lyon as the new Sherwood School District chief. He will take over for Heather Cordie, who announced she would be leaving the Sherwood district for a position...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood author keeps busy helping inspire other writers

Melanie Dobson, who has lived in Sherwood over 15 years, has published almost 30 books, involving many genres. An award-winning author who resides in Sherwood has a mission of helping would-be writers gain confidence as they pursue their dreams. Melanie Dobson has a busy schedule these days. She is scheduled to attend the Cascade Christian Writers Conference at the Canby Grove Conference Center June 23 through June 26. "They changed it from the Oregon Christian Writers Conference to the Cascade Christian Writers Conference, I believe, because they have people coming in from all over the Pacific Northwest," Dobson...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sherwood Gazette

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Milk bank donations surge amid ongoing formula shortage

Out-of-stock rates for formula recently topped 85% in Oregon as communities and public agencies look to help.It's an immeasurable fear to not know whether you're going to be able to find any baby formula — let alone the right formula — for your newborn. "It is heartbreaking to hear people tell you that they're going from store to store to store to try to feed their baby," says Lesley Mondeaux, director of the Tigard-based nonprofit Northwest Mother's Milk Bank. But amid the ongoing formula shortage, mothers in the Portland area have been stepping up in huge numbers to donate breast...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Sherwood to interview interim superintendent Thursday

Jeremy Lyon formerly worked in the Hillsboro School District, and would served for at least one year if hired. The Sherwood School District needs an interim leader next school year, and it may have found it in a former Hillsboro administrator. Jeremy Lyon, who served for five years as superintendent...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Tualatin Chief Bill Steele calls it a career

Steele was named chief in 2016 after two decades working for the Washington County Sheriff's Office. After six years guiding the Tualatin Police Department, Chief Bill Steele is calling it a career. Steele, who was hired in 2016 to replace retiring Chief Kent Barker, will officially leave the city on...
TUALATIN, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County to end contract for ambulance services

The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
56
Followers
879
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy