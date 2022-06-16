Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., among host cities for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Eleven U.S. stadiums - 10 of them NFL fields - among 16 venues announced on June 16.

Seattle's Lumen Field and Vancouver, British Columbia's B.C. Place were among 16 venues chosen as host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Eleven of the 16 venues are in the United States, two in Canada and three in Mexico.

The only other time the World Cup was held in the United States, in 1994, Stanford Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area was the closest venue to Portland.

Schedules for the group phase and knockout rounds will be announced later. The 2026 tournament will expand to include 48 teams.

Ten of the 11 United States' stadiums that will stage matches are NFL venues. The exception is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The list of USA venues:

Lumen Field in Seattle; SoFi Stadium and the Rose Bowl in the Los Angeles area; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; HRG Stadium in Houston; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Only Lumen Field and Gillette Stadium are current stadiums for MLS teams.

Toronto's BMO Field is Canada's other venue.

Mexico, which is a World Cup host for the third time (1970 and 1986), will stage games at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

At 30,000, Toronto's BMO Field has the smallest spectator capacity of the selected venues, though it is expected to seat at least 40,000 for World Cup matches.

For comparison, the capacity of Portland's Providence Park is currently 25,218.