ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Wonder Man - the comic book history of the next MCU leading man

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiqTa_0gDNN2ED00

"Who the hell is Wonder Man?"

Unless you're a long-time Avengers fan, there's a solid chance you're putting on your best Bart Simpson voice right now to express some level of confusion over the latest Marvel Comics character to be cast for his own Disney Plus MCU streaming series , with Yahya Abdul-Mateen reportedly playing the title role of Wonder Man in the series created by Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin and Brooklyn 99 writer Andrew Guest.

But rest assured, Simon Williams, AKA Wonder Man, has a Marvel Comics history and provenance that go all the way back to the earliest days of the Avengers, as well as a complex superhero family tree that ties in directly to some of the biggest concepts currently going in the MCU.

So, who the hell IS Wonder Man, what are his powers, and why is his Marvel Comics history both so significant and so bizarre? We'll fill you in on all the details right now.

Who is Wonder Man?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ucyrr_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Debuting all the way back in 1964's Avengers #9 from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck (that's right, Wonder Man is as OG as it gets in Marvel Comics), Simon Williams was a young businessman in charge of a family company that was failing under his leadership. When Simon was ousted from the company after embezzling millions of dollars, his story came to the attention of Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil.

Appealing to Williams' hatred of Tony Stark, whose firm Starktech had eclipsed Williams Innovations, Zemo offered Williams a way to get revenge on Stark (whose identity as Iron Man was still secret at this time) and his associates the Avengers, by empowering him with so-called 'Ionic Rays' that turned him into a super-strong, nigh-invulnerable powerhouse of 'Ionic Energy'.

However, to keep Williams in line as his henchman, Zemo also put a deadly failsafe in his experiments which meant that Williams regularly needed special treatments from Zemo's technology to stop the energy in his body from killing him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08atjB_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Taking on the outwardly heroic identity of Wonder Man, Williams enacted Zemo's scheme to infiltrate the Avengers, winning a place among the team after a staged battle with the Masters of Evil.

Once among the Avengers, Williams tells the team of his deadly condition, though not of his secret allegiance to Zemo. Though their efforts ultimately fail, the Avengers try everything they can think of, down to Thor's magic and Iron Man and Hank Pym's super-science to save him, but the deterioration caused by Zemo's 'Ionic Ray' treatments can't be reversed without Zemo's own tech.

When the time comes to pull the trigger on Zemo's scheme and take down the Avengers, Wonder Man can't bring himself to betray the heroes who tried so hard to help him and instead turns on Zemo to help the Avengers defeat him.

Sadly, in the end, Williams' betrayal of Zemo meant that his condition couldn't be reversed, and he died among the Avengers as a celebrated hero.

But this being comics - and this being Wonder Man, especially - death was only the beginning of Simon Williams' story.

Wonder Man in the Marvel Universe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRF3q_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The key to Simon Williams' resurrection lies in his extended family tree, starting with his brother. Well, with his two brothers - one by birth, and one with a slightly more complicated connection to the Williams family. And before we explain exactly how Wonder Man came back (and came back… and came back…), we've got to briefly introduce you to his brothers, who you may already know.

First, there's Simon's older brother Eric. Seeking revenge on the Avengers, who he blamed for Simon's death, replacing his arm with an energy-channeling scythe (and later actually becoming literally undead himself), Eric became the villainous Grim Reaper . As the Grim Reaper, whose distinctive helmet was seen as an Easter egg in WandaVision (with good reason), Eric formed a team known as the Lethal Legion to destroy the Avengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtEaQ_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

However, Grim Reaper's plan to kill the Avengers came to a halt unfulfilled when he discovered that the synthezoid Avenger known as the Vision had actually been created in part through the use of Simon Williams' 'Engram,' a record of his memories and personality, which was used to provide Vision's human qualities by his creator Ultron.

Unable to kill the last remnant of his brother's consciousness, Grim Reaper retreats, and in doing so, recognizes Vision himself as a third Williams brother of a kind, the second brother we mentioned at the top.

This is where Simon's return comes in.

As it turns out, Simon wasn't actually dead. Due to his unique 'Ionized' physiology, he had actually entered a coma-like state of suspended animation - and his inert body was now in the possession of the Grim Reaper. Approaching Vision in secret, Grim Reaper offered Vision a deal. He'd make Vision fully human by putting his synthezoid mind into Simon's comatose body in exchange for Vision betraying the Avengers (a running theme in this twisted tale).

Vision declines, leading to Grim Reaper's defeat and Simon's eventual revival as a being of pure 'Ionic Energy'.

Wonder Man and the Avengers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QH0Qv_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Once he fully regained his strength and powers, Simon Williams rejoined the Avengers as Wonder Man, embarking on a decades-long career as a mainstay of the team, where he sparked up a long-lasting friendship with Beast of the X-Men, who served as an Avenger for a time back in the '70s.

In the '80s, Simon moved across the country with several other Avengers to form a new Los Angeles-based team known as the West Coast Avengers .

While there, Williams took up a new career in his personal life as an actor and stuntman in Hollywood movies (this became the basis of a new codename taken up by an alt-future version of Simon Williams who adventured alongside the 31st-century Guardians of the Galaxy under the name 'Hollywood').

Following the disbanding of the West Coast Avengers, several members of the team reunited under the name Force Works , with Iron Man as their leader. During this time, Wonder Man began to form a mutual attraction with Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch - who was also the ex-wife of Simon's 'brother,' Vision.

However, before anything could come of their budding romance, Wonder Man sacrificed his life once again to save the team from a doomsday weapon. And once again, this was not the end for Wonder Man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPUwM_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A few years later, while the Avengers were captured by the villain Morgan Le Fay, who stole Wanda Maximoff's reality-warping powers to remake the world in her own medieval image, Wanda reached out with her magic in an attempt to escape Le Fay's captivity - with the result being the reemergence of Wonder Man as a pure energy being, with no physical form.

After helping Wanda escape and rescuing the rest of the team, Wonder Man stayed on as an Avenger, with Wanda's magical abilities eventually growing to the point where she was able to fully resurrect Simon's physical form, giving him the power to change into his energy form at will.

Sadly, Wonder Man eventually turned against his fellow Avengers, growing resentful of the damage he perceived the team as having done to the world around them. Declaring himself an enemy of the Avengers once again, he formed a team of other minor heroes who felt they had been burned by the Avengers, known as the Revengers.

However, after several small-scale conflicts, Simon eventually returned to the Avengers fold - albeit with an even more complicated relationship with the team than ever - first as part of the Uncanny Avengers 'Unity Squad' (half Avengers-half X-Men), and most recently during the Empyre event when a call went out for as many Avengers to assemble as possible.

And that's where we last left Simon in comics.

Wonder Man in the MCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF1D7_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wonder Man hasn't appeared in the MCU yet, but that's not for lack of trying. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn once filmed a cameo for actor Nathan Fillian to play Simon Williams as an actor existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also included several fake MCU-oriented movie posters featuring Fillian-as-Williams in roles he was meant to have played in MCU continuity.

However, both cameos were cut, leaving Wonder Man fair game for his own MCU series, which is likely to start from scratch with its own version of the character - especially considering newly released reports that actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen will take the role of Simon Williams in the MCU.

That said, Wonder Man is a solid choice for the MCU, as obscure as he may be. There's solid potential in the meta concept of a superhero-turned-actor as a TV show, and as we've laid out, Simon Williams has plenty of connections to existing MCU concepts to draw on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2yAP_0gDNN2ED00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For one thing, he’s one of the last Avengers characters from the '60s yet to make it to the MCU, with Hercules and Black Knight now both officially having at least had MCU cameos or supporting roles. And of course, there's his family tree of his brothers Grim Reaper and Vision, and his sister-in-law/ex-romantic partner Wanda Maximoff - something that may come into play in the upcoming WandaVision sequel Vision Quest, which adapts the comic story of the same name.

And that's not even mentioning the perhaps unlikely but still enticing prospect of a version of Beast as one of Wonder Man's supporting characters on the show, now that mutants are fair game for the MCU.

So there you have it. Wonder Man may seem like one of the more oddball choices to be tapped for MCU adaptation in recent memory, but he's got more than his share of connections to major Marvel concepts and his own long history with the Avengers to draw from.

Wonder Man has appeared in many of the best Avengers stories of all time.

Comments / 2

Related
ScreenCrush

Marvel Finds Star For ‘Wonder Man’ TV Series

A hero (and villain!) from DC is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the reported (but not officially announced) Marvel TV series based on the long-running Avenger character Wonder Man has found its lead actor. Variety reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to play Simon Williams, the man who becomes the Marvel hero known as Wonder Man.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive

Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
dexerto.com

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio regrets Karate Kid decision regarding Elisabeth Shue

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio has expressed regret over the decision to drop Elisabeth Shue’s character for The Karate Kid Part II. Having shot to fame in The Karate Kid in 1984, Ralph Macchio’s career went quiet in the 1990s, with the star no longer landing major movie roles after his supporting turn in My Cousin Vinny.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
ComicBook

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU

With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Digital Trends

The scariest MCU characters ranked

The MCU is famous for its lighthearted and kid-friendly vibe. Most of its films are notorious for their abundance of jokes and low stakes, amounting to colorful and visually dazzling but unimpactful stories. The heroes are all clean-cut and safe, paragons of correctness and physical beauty. Meanwhile, most of the villains in the MCU are somewhat forgettable, posing only a fleeting challenge to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and acting more like nuisances than genuinely dangerous threats. All in all, there seems to be no room for weird or unconventional in the MCU, much less scary.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy