Brevard County, FL

Rants and Raves - Week of June 17, 2022

hometownnewsbrevard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the recent shootings... The recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas are further examples of the evil that exists in our world. The immediate response of politicians and the media: gun control! But the weapon is not the problem, it's the person using the weapon. People have been...

www.hometownnewsbrevard.com

click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Missing woman out of Ocoee found safe.

Fla. — Update: Ocoee police confirm they have located Jennifer Riegle, 27, and she was safe. Officers provided no additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance. The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Jennifer Riegle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
OCOEE, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
wmfe.org

Community rallies around Mills 50 restaurant after racist incident

A town hall meeting is being planned for later this month after employees at the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in the Mills 50 district endured a racist verbal attack. Ricky Ly, local food blogger and activist says it was painful watching the video of the incident. A patron unhappy with her meal yelled at the restaurant’s manager and used several racial slurs.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
DEBARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Coastal Auto Rally and Show - Cocoa Village Concours

Get ready for the streets of Historic Cocoa Village to be lined with beautiful classic vehicles, American Muscle, and fine European cars, plus exotic - supercars. Vendors and sponsors will have tents displayed for their products and services. Daniel Jüde Band and DJ Dougie will be playing two sessions on...
COCOA, FL

