The Defense Department’s Missing Seat at the Summit of the Americas

By Wazim Mowla
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the urgent need to not only prepare but also respond to future pandemics and natural disasters, the DoD earned a seat at the summit. As regional leaders return home after attending the ninth Summit of the Americas, many will have their minds on two threats waiting at home: hurricane season...

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Was the Summit of the Americans Worth It?

If summits were the measure of a region’s importance, Latin America would be a superpower. In early June, the Biden administration mounted its signature Latin America outreach effort, hosting the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Although some modest initiatives on trade and immigration were announced, the summit and its lead-up were dominated by wrangling over the decision the United States took as host not to invite the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. While the summit may have served to focus, albeit briefly, senior U.S. attention on the region, and to create a sense of engagement, the evident divisions and the political posturing displayed by several Latin leaders raise the question of whether the Summit process (and that of similar regional and sub-regional conclaves) has run its course.
IMMIGRATION
How Sinai Peacekeeping Could Forge a Breakthrough in the Middle East

The Multinational Force and Observer mission continues to pay unintended dividends four decades later. A decades-old U.S.-led peacekeeping mission with outposts on two small islands in the Red Sea is simultaneously a major stumbling block to the return of sovereign territory and the brick that could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations.
MILITARY
Organizing America for 21st Century Comprehensive Defense

In today’s world, preserving American prosperity, freedoms, and influence requires that the U.S. government architect a comprehensive defense that integrates economic policy as a constituent component of national security policy. The economically interconnected and technologically interconnected world of the twenty-first century presents the United States with a novel set...
U.S. POLITICS
Blinken Must Reform the State Department’s Travel Warnings

The ramifications of broad, expansive travel warnings are detrimental to regional security, U.S. relations, and future national security. My nine-year-old daughter was excited. It was winter break and, knowing that I could not use her school attendance as an excuse, she badgered me into letting her accompany me on a work trip to Somaliland. At first glance, it might sound like a crazy choice for a school vacation. “Violent crime, such as kidnapping and murder, is common throughout Somalia, including Puntland and the Somaliland region,” the State Department travel advisory reads. “Terrorists continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Somalia. They may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting airports and seaports, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and other areas that attract large crowds and are frequented by Westerners, as well as government, military, and Western convoys.”
U.S. POLITICS
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday.“As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters,...
ASIA
Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
The Uyghur Bill is Now in Effect. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Click here to read the full article. Biden administration officials promised to end the “abhorrent practice” of modern slavery across the world as a ban on goods from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region goes into effect Tuesday, bringing with it an unprecedented level of scrutiny into the supply chains of everything from clothing to solar panels. “Our department is committed to ending the abhorrent practice of forced labor around the globe, including in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the People’s Republic of China continues to systemically oppress and exploit Uyghurs and other Muslim-majority communities,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N....
FOREIGN POLICY
Pentagon Says Finland and Sweden ‘Close’ to Joining NATO

Having both Sweden and Finland join NATO members would immeasurably strengthen NATO’s deterrence posture and prospects for victory in the event of a major war with Russia. According to U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, both Finland and Sweden are “close” to joining NATO, a development which would further reshape the alliance’s security posture in Europe.
POLITICS
How Project Convergence is Bringing AI to the U.S. Army

Developers are seeking to enable artificial intelligence-enabled connectivity in the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army is working with industry partners to quickly enable data transmission technologies to get information more quickly and efficiently to soldiers immersed in high-speed, fast-changing combat environments. For instance, the U.S. Army is planning to use...
MILITARY
The Key to Solving Europe’s Energy Crisis Lies in North African Diplomacy

Resolving the Algerian-Moroccan Split and promoting natural gas collaboration could promote security in both West Africa and Europe. As members of the European Union (EU) continue to search for new sources of energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Algeria provide a much-needed source of natural gas. Algeria’s annual natural gas exports reach almost forty million cubic meters, mostly through two pipelines that supply Spain and Italy. Until recently, Spain had high hopes of reactivating a key pipeline to bring even more Algerian fuel to the EU. However, Algeria complicated the issue last week when it banned Spanish imports. The reason for the bans? Spain’s decision to back Moroccan control over Western Sahara. Algeria has long supported the Polisario Front, a group that has agitated for Western Sahara’s full independence from Morocco since 1976.
INDUSTRY
A Proposed Peace Plan to End the Russo-Ukrainian War

Ukraine’s negotiating position will weaken as the war drags on. Here is a fifteen-point peace plan to end the Russo-Ukrainian War. It has now been over one hundred days since Russia invaded Ukraine with no end to the war in sight. The war has the potential to drag on for months, if not years, and lead to the deaths of tens of thousands of more Ukrainians, as well as the destruction of more cities that will fuel a worsening humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Commission on Human Rights has confirmed that over 4,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion while the Ukrainian government claims a death toll of over 27,500. The war has resulted in the greatest refugee crisis since the end of World War II. It is estimated that nearly five million Ukrainians have left the country while an additional eight million have been displaced within Ukraine. These are staggering numbers that equate to over one-third of Ukraine’s citizens being forced to leave their homes. Furthermore, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently declared that Russian forces now control 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.
WORLD
A New NATO: Common Data Sharing Systems Coming Soon

NATO’s ability to rapidly respond relies to a large extent on the alliance’s capacity for common command and control and data exchange. NATO countries will now be accelerating steps to increase their ability to quickly deploy forces in response to a crisis while improving interoperability through common command and control systems. The Russian attack on Ukraine has motivated NATO members to increase defense budgets, forward deploy additional forces, and heavily emphasize operational connectivity among allies.
MILITARY
In Germany, Calls for a Socialist Housing Policy Are Growing Ever Louder

The demands are becoming increasingly radical, even from within the ranks of the SPD. On September 26, 2021, voters in the German capital Berlin not only cast their votes in federal, state, and municipal elections, they also cast their verdict on a referendum proposition, named “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen and Co.,” to expropriate housing companies. Once all of the votes had been counted, it was clear that a majority of Berliners had registered their support for the initiative’s demands: 56.4 percent backed the socialization of all large real estate corporations, such as Deutsche Wohnen, that own more than 3,000 rental apartments in the city.
ADVOCACY
NATO Aims to Bolster Eastern Flank With Stealth Aircraft

In recent years, think tanks such as the RAND Corporation have raised concerns that the Baltics could be vulnerable to being quickly overrun by invading Russian forces. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of European security to its core and generated a host of sweeping future plans to expand, strengthen, and improve NATO.
MILITARY
Hatred for Realism Is an Elite Affliction

While realism isn’t blameless, the record of realism isn’t comparable to the democracy crusades of the last thirty years. Why do people hate realism so much? It’s a thoughtful question asked by Stephen Walt in Foreign Policy. Walt is a card-carrying foreign policy realist, his work on alliances and his theory of balance of threat influenced the theoretical framework of much such research with major explanatory power. Walt argues that at the time of realism’s triumph, as the theory predicted a conflict in Ukraine, we’re observing a withering attack on the worldview. “Much of this ire has been directed at my colleague and occasional co-author John J. Mearsheimer, based in part on the bizarre claim that his views on the West’s role in helping to cause the Russia-Ukraine crisis somehow make him ‘pro-Putin’ and in part on some serious misreadings of his theory of offensive realism,” Walt writes, adding that “another obvious target is former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, whose recent comments urging peace talks with Moscow, a territorial compromise in Ukraine, and the need to avoid a permanent rupture with Russia were seen as a revealing demonstration of realism’s moral bankruptcy.”
POLITICS

