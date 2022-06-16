ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Dating? Everything We Know About the Possible Romance

Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was recently spotted with Austin Kevitch , and the pair looked blissfully happy. The “Havana” singer and Lox Club founder were taking a casual night stroll in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 15, and the chemistry looked strong between the two.

Are Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Dating?

While the pair both follow each other on Instagram and seemed into each other during their recent outing, the two have not publicly announced they are in a relationship.

Reps for Camila and Austin did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s requests for comment.

Who Is Austin Kevitch?

The handsome fella is the founder of Lox Club, an online dating app for “Jews with ridiculously high standards.” Celebrities like Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have even invested in the app.

“S/O to my team who’s been working their @$$es off to make finding love less cringey,” he captioned his June 2021 Instagram post. “So many talented ppl grinding day n night behind the scenes deserve credit for making this weird dream a reality.”

Austin also launched a positive message app, Brighten, in 2016. The app creates “compliment boxes” for users where people can anonymously or publicly give compliments to users to help brighten their day.

Whom Has Camila Cabello Dated in the Past?

The Fifth Harmony alum previously dated popstar boyfriend Shawn Mendes in 2019 before separating nearly two years later. However, Camila and the “Stitches” singer had a strong friendship before they decided to turn their relationship into a romantic one. They announced their breakup in November 2021, sharing the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Camila released her album Familia in April 2022 and even referenced the “Wonder” artist in a few of her songs. “And I thought we’d be traveling the world together / Making love in the afternoon / But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you,” her lyrics to "La Buena Vida" read.

