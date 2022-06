LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out Monday at an apartment complex in the area of Jolly and Dunckle roads, causing residents to evacuate. The apartments, on BeauJardin Drive, were confirmed to be on fire by 5:30 p.m. Flames were visible coming out of the apartments and alarms could be heard from the street, with residents and their pets evacuating into the parking lot.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO