There really is an inexplicable energy manifested at the Friends of Folk Festival, one that can only be attributed to the community’s love for Dick Oreans. Dick Orleans’ legacy lives on in many ways, Friends of Folk Festival being one. This music-packed event is put on annually by the Estes Arts District at Performance Park around the time of Dick’s birthday, this year falling on Tuesday, June 21 and starting at 2 p.m.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO