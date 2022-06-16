ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorados health care system scored 17th for COVID-19 response, but ranked among the five worst states for mental health, alcohol deaths and suicides, according to survey.

By newsdesk
tittlepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado hospitals response to COVID-19 ranked 17th among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to The Commonwealth Funds national health care scorecard, an annual report that ranks state health care systems on various metrics based on how well states provide high-quality , accessible and equitable health...

tittlepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy