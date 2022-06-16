ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, NMED Secretary Kenney And Trustee Hart Stebbins Announce $32M Settlement With U.S. In Gold King Mine Litigation

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

FARMINGTON — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins announced today a $32 million final settlement with the United States and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the Gold King Mine litigation. Under the...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

NM Congressional Democrats Announce Federal Government Will Fully Cover Emergency Watershed Program In Wake Of Historic Wildfires

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) are welcoming an announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will cover 100 percent of the costs through the Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) Program for debris removal and other measures to address watershed impairments in designated areas of New Mexico impacted by recent wildfires.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ladailypost.com

BeWellnm: Operational Changes To Aid Leadership Transition

ALBUQUERQUE — BeWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, announces operational updates as the state prepares for a successful 2023 Open Enrollment Period in the fall. As beWellnm begins its search for a permanent CEO, it has contracted with GetInsured, the nation’s leading provider of health insurance exchange technology...
ECONOMY
ladailypost.com

Judicial Clerkship Summer Externship Program Underway

2022 Judicial Clerkship Program kick-off at the New Mexico Supreme Court. Front Row from left: Judicial Clerkship Program (JCP) student Deanna Warren, JCP student Angelica Aragon, Supreme Court Justice Julie J. Vargas, Kateri Eisenberg, JCP students Killean Carter, Kimberly Weston, Barbara Ryan and Emmalee Johnston. Middle Row from left: Supreme Court Justice David K. Thomson, Supreme Court Justice Briana H. Zamora, Celina Baca, Alma Buena, Dominic Martinez, Ryan Azar, Emily Worline, Judge Court of Appeals Judge Jane Yohalem, Lana Elledge, and Morgan Pettit, Member Services Manager with the State Bar of New Mexico. Back Row from left to: Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, Kara Shair-Rosenfield, Jordan Vasquez, Royce Deller, Lionel Vetch, Julio Romero, Emma Easom, Past President, State Bar of New Mexico Tina Cruz, Court of Appeals Judge Gerald Baca, Ambrose Kupfer and Sonya Duke-Noel. JCP students not pictured – Brittany Dutton-Leyda and Oliver Stephanz. Courtesy/NMSC.
EDUCATION
ladailypost.com

Summer Food Service For New Mexico Children Resumes

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) Family Nutrition Bureau announced Friday the return of the Summer Food Service Program at 570 meal site locations across the state. Administered by ECECD and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the program...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Utah State
ladailypost.com

FBI: Shiprock Man Arraigned For Conspiracy And Assault

ALBUQUERQUE — Raydell Billy, 31, of Shiprock, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was arraigned in federal court Friday on a two-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm.
SHIPROCK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy