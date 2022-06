New potatoes are flourishing at farmers markets this week, with lots of varieties available. Look for them from Gaining Ground Farm at North Asheville and River Arts District markets, Sleight Family Farm at North Asheville Tailgate Market, Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, and Ten Mile Farm at Asheville City Market. Slice smaller potatoes into halves or cut larger potatoes, into half-inch-thick slices. Toss with olive oil and your seasonings of choice in a large bowl. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat and line with two layers of aluminum foil coated with cooking oil. Place your assortment of potatoes onto the foil, shut the lid of your grill, and let them cook for 30 minutes, making sure to flip halfway through!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO